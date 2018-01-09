William J. “Bill” Sipe, 66, of St. Joseph, Mo.

Scroll for more content...

William J. “Bill” Sipe, 66, St. Joseph, Missouri, died Tuesday, January 9, 2018, at his home surrounded by family.He was born May 2, 1951, to Homer and Josephine (Felker) Sipe in St. Joseph.Bill had been a controller, office manager, and accountant at Interstate Ford and Anderson Ford of St. Joseph since 1979.During a recent interview about Death Café, he said, “I realized I could die soon, and I really felt at peace. My faith and prayer helped me through that, but also at Death Café, I learned dying is just the beginning of something else.”No matter what, Bill always made it to his children and grandchildren’s ball games. He loved KU basketball and the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals. Bill was a true gentleman and the nicest man with a great work ethic.He never missed a moment of life and was always there for those close to him. Bill loved his family and work family above all.Bill was a member of Patee Park Baptist Church, and he volunteered for the Food Pantry. He was also a member of the U.S. Air National Guard.He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Barbara Wallace; and brother, Donald Sipe.Survivors include his daughters, Megan Mooney (Scott Jensen), Jessica Gillett (Steve), Faith Lacaze (Michael), and Melody McAllister (Mac); son, Josh Sipe (Ilsa); grandchildren, Jasmine Mooney, Zach Gillett, Kylie Lacaze, Anthony Lacaze, Madeline McAllister, Benjamin McAllister, Lela Mae McAllister, Elizabeth McAllister, Whitman McAllister, Christina Sipe, and Julia Sipe; beloved big fat dog, Pepper; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; and his Anderson Ford family.Farewell Services 3:00 P.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 1:30 to 2:30 P.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to Patee Park Baptist Church and Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.