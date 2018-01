Scroll for more content...

William J. “Billy” Mason passed away Friday, December 29, 2017 at the Select Specialty Hospital in Kansas City, KS, after a long battle with COPD. Billy was born January 8, 1941 in St. Joseph, MO to Claude William and Mary Agnes (Gardner) Mason. He was a lifelong resident of Platte County where he worked as a tobacco farmer and later was employed by the public works department of Platte City, where he worked for 26 years. Billy was a member of the Holy Trinity Catholic Church of Weston. He married Mary Jean Coons on May 25, 1963 in Weston, MO. Billy loved fishing, mushroom hunting, and gardening but first and foremost, he loved spending time with his family, and enjoyed playing cards with his friends. Billy was preceded in death by: his parents; his brothers Sonny, Bobby, June, Jack, and John Paul Mason; a son Justin Mason; and a granddaughter Natalie Mason. He is survived by: his wife Mary; his children William Joe Mason, and Shelly Marie (Tim) Haecker; his grandchildren Carrie (Aaron Keller, Cara (Nathan) Doolittle, Wyatt Mason, McKenzie Mason, and McKayla Mason; his great grandchildren Kole and Blake Keller, Dayton and Owen Doolittle, and Braylee Mason; his siblings Marcella McGuinness, Marion Mason, and Patty Hon; his close friend Robert Jacobson; and numerous nieces, nephews, friends and extended family. Billy will be remembered by his smile and willingness to help anyone in need. A visitation will be held 10 – 11 a.m., Tuesday, January 2, 2018 at Vaughn Funeral Home in Weston; followed by an 11 a.m. funeral service. Interment will follow at the Camden Point Cemetery in Camden Point, MO. The family suggests contributions be given to The American Lung Association.