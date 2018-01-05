Wilma Dean Sagaser, 92, St. Joseph, Mo.

Scroll for more content...

Wilma Dean Sagaser, 92, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, January 5, 2018, at Living Community.She was born April 18, 1925 to Albert and Jesse (Kaighen) Manning in Macon County, MO. She was baptized at Mt. Zion Methodist Church near Atlanta, Missouri. Upon her father’s death the family relocated to Atlanta.Wilma enjoyed a 30-year career as a teller at the Home Bank in Savannah, Missouri and had an active social life with her husband “Sag”. Known for her great beauty, style and sweet personality, she was the perfect hostess for family holidays and events.She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Clarence G. Sagaser, Jr. who died in 2010; parents; sisters, Venita Nichols and Marjorie Manning; and granddaughter, Rhonda Gay Bashor.Survivors include son, Robert Manning-Sagaser (Carolyn); daughters, Emily Drake (Carter) and Evelyn Leeson; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and one great-great grandson. She is also blessed with a host of loving step-children, and a sister and brother-in-law, Samantha Hill and James Sagaser.We are forever grateful to the entire staff at Living Community where she resided for many years and to Mosaic Hospice’s team during her final months.Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.