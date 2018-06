Scroll for more content...

Woodie H. Amos 62, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, June 11, 2018 in St. Joseph, MO. He was born November 19, 1955 in St. Joseph, MO, son of the late Velma and Melvin Amos. He graduated from Benton High School class of 1974 and Missouri Western 1995 with an associates degree in social work. He was self employed in the construction and home improvement industry. He was an avid Chiefs and Royals fan who loved fishing and throwing horseshoes, spending time with his kids and grandkids. He was a drummer for several bands throughout his lifetime. He had a great passion for old cars and trucks, and always helped those in need or less fortunate. He was always there for the homeless with a passion to help them. He was small in size, but big in heart. He is now at home with God, mom, dad, brothers and sisters. Woodie was a Lifetime member of the Handyman Club of America, Pony Express Horseshoe League, Mitchell Park Christian Church and the Northwest Missouri Brain Injury Victims Association. He was preceded in death by his beloved dog "Girl", parents, brothers, Eddie, Dennis, Charles "Baldy", Ronnie and Melvin Amos Jr, sisters, Patricia Amos, Dorothy Amos, and Velma "Squirt" Wilfong. Survivors include, daughters, Christie Amos (Chad Bowman) and Stephanie Collings (Doug Beaver) of St. Joseph, MO, brothers, Leonard "Butch" (Joyce) Amos, and Billy Amos of St. Joseph, MO, sisters, Evelyn (Frank) Cook, Juanita "Toad" Timmons, and Rosalie Ballard of St. Joseph, MO, grandchildren: Brett Collings, Alex Summerow, Tyler Bowman, and Brayden Beaver as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Debbie and Jerry Underwood for such great hospitality in time of need. Funeral services: 10:00 am, Friday, June 15, 2018 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Rob Diamond officiating, The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Mount Auburn Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Mosaic Cancer Center.Read Less