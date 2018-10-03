Clear

Anderson Ford Team of the Week: East Buchanan Football

After coming from behind to defeat rival Mid-Buchanan Friday night, East Buchanan earns this week's Anderson Ford Team of the Week.

Oct. 3, 2018
Posted By: Max Moore

GOWER, Mo. — After coming from behind to defeat rival Mid-Buchanan Friday night, East Buchanan earns this week's Anderson Ford Team of the Week.


