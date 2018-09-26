Anderson Ford Team of the Week: Stanberry Bulldogs 9-25-2018

STANBERRY, Mo. - Following an 84-46 victory over Pattonsburg, Stanberry football has set themselves up for another state playoff run and earning this week's Anderson Ford Team of the Week.
The two-time 8-man state champions return to action this Friday night at North Andrew.
