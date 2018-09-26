Clear

Anderson Ford Team of the Week: Stanberry Bulldogs 9-25-2018

Posted: Sep. 25, 2018 6:59 PM
Posted By: Max Moore

STANBERRY, Mo. - Following an 84-46 victory over Pattonsburg, Stanberry football has set themselves up for another state playoff run and earning this week's Anderson Ford Team of the Week.

The two-time 8-man state champions return to action this Friday night at North Andrew.

