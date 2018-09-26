Anna Mayer earns MIAA Goalkeeper of the Week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Griffon soccer player, Anna Mayer earned this week's MIAA goalkeeper of the week. In her seventh collegiate soccer game, Mayer did what no team had been able to do in 58 consecutive tries, shutout Central Missouri.

Mayer stopped 11 UCM shots Friday to end the then No. 1 Jennies' streak of 58 games with at least a goal. The Duluth, Minnesota native's first-career shutout helped the Griffons snap the defending national champion's 32-game winning streak and end Missouri Western's 24-game losing streak to UCM. Mayer holds the MIAA's second-best save percentage (.870) and third-best goals against average (.882).

It was the second-straight week Griffon Soccer was represented in the MIAA weekly women's soccer awards. Cassidy Menke was named MIAA Offensive Player of the Week on Sept. 18.

Western stays home this week to face Emporia State and Washburn.