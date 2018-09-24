(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— Here is the schedule of high school football games in Kansas and Missouri this week.
Greater Kansas City Suburban Conference-Red Division
Lee's Summit (3-2, 2-1 Red) at Central (1-4, 1-2 Red)
Liberty North (3-2, 3-0 Red) at Staley (4-1, 4-0 Red)
Liberty (3-2, 2-1 Red) at Park Hill South (1-4, 1-2 Red)
Truman (0-5, 0-3 Red) at North Kansas City (5-0)
Midland Empire Conference
Benton (1-4, 1-2 MEC) at Maryville (4-1, 3-0 MEC)
Cameron (2-3, 0-3 MEC) at Savannah (3-2, 3-0 MEC)
St. Pius X (3-2, 2-1 MEC) at Bishop LeBlond (0-5, 0-3 MEC)
Chillicothe (1-4, 1-2 MEC) at Lafayette (4-1, 2-1 MEC)
KCI Conference
Mid-Buchanan (3-2, 1-2 KCI) at East Buchanan (5-0, 3-0 KCI)
Lawson (5-0, 3-0 KCI) at Lathrop (5-0, 3-0 KCI)
Hamilton (3-2, 1-2 KCI) at Plattsburg (1-4, 0-3 KCI)
North Platte (1-4, 1-1 KCI) at West Platte (1-4, 0-3 KCI)
Grand River Conference
South Harrison (4-1, 3-0 GRC) at Gallatin (4-1, 3-0 GRC)
Polo (0-5, 0-3 GRC) at Maysville (0-5, 0-3 GRC)
Milan (5-0, 3-0 GRC) at Trenton (1-4, 1-2 GRC)
Putnam County (1-4, 0-3 GRC) at Princeton (3-2, 2-1 GRC)
Grand River Conference 8-Man
Stanberry (5-0, 3-0 GRC) at North Andrew (3-2, 1-2 GRC)
Worth County (5-0, 3-0 GRC) at St. Joseph Christian (0-4, 0-4 GRC)
King City (2-3, 2-3 GRC) at Rock Port (4-1, 4-1 275)
Norborne (3-2) at Pattonsburg (4-1, 4-1 GRC)
Albany (2-3, 1-3) at Braymer (0-5, 0-3 GRC)
275 Conference
East Atchison (4-1, 4-1 275) at Mound City (5-0, 4-0 275)
DeKalb (1-4, 0-4 275) at North-West Nodaway (0-5, 0-5 275)
Stewartsville (1-4, 1-3 275) at South Holt/Nodaway-Holt (2-3, 2-3 275)
Platte Valley (1-4, 1-4 275) at Southwest Livingston (4-1, 4-1 275)
KANSAS
ACCHS (1-3) at Riverside (0-4)
Atchison (2-2) at Wyandotte (0-3)
Linn (0-4) at Doniphan West (1-3)
Sabetha (4-0) at Hiawatha (1-3)
Horton (0-4) at Maur Hill-Mount Academy (3-1)
Troy (3-1) at Centralia (2-2)
Related Content
- Area high school football teams ready for Week 6 in Missouri, Week 5 in Kansas
- Missouri high school football district standings heading into Week 5
- Missouri enters Week 5 of HS football, Kansas begins Week 4
- Lopsided games highlight Missouri 8-man football in week 1
- Anderson Ford Team of the Week: Lafayette Football 9-11-2018
- Anderson Ford Team of the Week: Savannah Football 9-18-2018
- Pigskin Preview: Savannah ready for week one
- Griffon volleyball ready for big week against stiff competition
- Griffon Soccer ready for two more home games this week
- Anderson Ford Team of the Week: Mid-Buchanan honored with team of the week