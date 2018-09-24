Clear

Area high school football teams ready for Week 6 in Missouri, Week 5 in Kansas

Here is the schedule of high school football games in Kansas and Missouri this week.

Posted: Sep. 24, 2018 12:57 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— Here is the schedule of high school football games in Kansas and Missouri this week.

Greater Kansas City Suburban Conference-Red Division

Lee's Summit (3-2, 2-1 Red)   at   Central (1-4, 1-2 Red)

Liberty North (3-2, 3-0 Red)    at   Staley (4-1, 4-0 Red)

Liberty (3-2, 2-1 Red)   at   Park Hill South (1-4, 1-2 Red)

Truman (0-5, 0-3 Red)   at   North Kansas City (5-0)

Midland Empire Conference

Benton (1-4, 1-2 MEC)   at   Maryville (4-1, 3-0 MEC)

Cameron (2-3, 0-3 MEC)   at   Savannah (3-2, 3-0 MEC)

St. Pius X (3-2, 2-1 MEC)   at   Bishop LeBlond (0-5, 0-3 MEC)

Chillicothe (1-4, 1-2 MEC)   at   Lafayette (4-1, 2-1 MEC)

KCI Conference

Mid-Buchanan (3-2, 1-2 KCI)   at   East Buchanan (5-0, 3-0 KCI)

Lawson (5-0, 3-0 KCI)   at   Lathrop (5-0, 3-0 KCI)

Hamilton (3-2, 1-2 KCI)   at   Plattsburg (1-4, 0-3 KCI)

North Platte (1-4, 1-1 KCI)   at   West Platte (1-4, 0-3 KCI)

Grand River Conference

South Harrison (4-1, 3-0 GRC)   at   Gallatin (4-1, 3-0 GRC)

Polo (0-5, 0-3 GRC)   at   Maysville (0-5, 0-3 GRC) 

Milan (5-0, 3-0 GRC)   at   Trenton (1-4, 1-2 GRC)

Putnam County (1-4, 0-3 GRC)   at   Princeton (3-2, 2-1 GRC)

Grand River Conference 8-Man

Stanberry (5-0, 3-0 GRC)   at   North Andrew (3-2, 1-2 GRC) 

Worth County (5-0, 3-0 GRC)   at   St. Joseph Christian (0-4, 0-4 GRC)

King City (2-3, 2-3 GRC)   at   Rock Port (4-1, 4-1 275)

Norborne (3-2)   at   Pattonsburg (4-1, 4-1 GRC)

Albany (2-3, 1-3)   at   Braymer (0-5, 0-3 GRC)

275 Conference 

East Atchison (4-1, 4-1 275)   at   Mound City (5-0, 4-0 275)

DeKalb (1-4, 0-4 275)   at North-West Nodaway (0-5, 0-5 275)

Stewartsville (1-4, 1-3 275)   at   South Holt/Nodaway-Holt (2-3, 2-3 275)

Platte Valley (1-4, 1-4 275)   at   Southwest Livingston (4-1, 4-1 275)

KANSAS

ACCHS (1-3)   at   Riverside (0-4)

Atchison (2-2)   at   Wyandotte (0-3)

Linn (0-4)    at    Doniphan West (1-3)

Sabetha (4-0)   at   Hiawatha (1-3)

Horton (0-4)   at   Maur Hill-Mount Academy (3-1)

Troy (3-1)   at   Centralia (2-2)

