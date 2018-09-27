Baker to return to Finland for 2nd year of international football

(MARYVILLE, Mo.)— When Jonathan Baker's football career ended at Northwest Missouri State, he thought that he would just hang up the cleats and move on to a job after graduation.

"I was still apprehensive about it and I was still looking at starting my career in the workforce and then eventually I did have a couple of coaches reach out and that's when it kind of hit me like this could be a real possibility," Baker said.

Baker started hearing from coaches in the industry that he had the potential to play after college and it didn't take too long after that, Baker found an offer he couldn't refuse.

"So this team in Paris had their quarterback just kind of bail on them at the last second for an Arena League tryout back in the States and their season was starting in like two weeks, so they didn't have a quarterback," Baker said.

With the support of family and friends back home, Baked led his new team to a 5-4 record and led the league in passing with more than 2,200 yards, but Baker's international career didn't stop in France.

He continued his career in Finland with the Seinäjoki Crocodiles— a team struggling— a challenge that Baker embraced.

"It kind of motivated me to be 'okay, yeah I am going to go up there because I want to experience Europe some more and I want to live life," Baker said. "At the same time, I want to take on this challenge and I can turn this team around."

Baker helped turnaround a team that was 0-3 and helped them win three of its last seven—a huge improvement, which is why Baker re-signed with the team for the 2019 season.

"I can't speak enough to the guys up there," Baker said. "They truly became my friends and my brothers. Just the thought of being able to see them for another summer. It's exciting."