(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The Central Indians softball team held senior night for its six seniors Tuesday night at Missouri Western State University.
The Indians lost to Lee's Summit, 7-6.
Related Content
- Central falls to Lee's Summit on Senior Night
- Benton, Central fall in Week 1 matchups
- No. 4 Northwest falls to Central Oklahoma, 31-21
- City and MEC round-up: Central falls to PHS in wet, sloppy game
- City Jamboree goes to Central
- Central wins city volleyball jamboree
- Pigskin Preview: Central Ready for Fresh Start
- Griffons stun No. 1 Central Missouri
- Senior League Baseball Team Reps Northwest Missouri At Regional
- MSHSAA announces fall sports districts
Scroll for more content...