Chiefs Ambassadors give back to the community

The Kansas City Chiefs Ambassadors give back to the local communities.

Posted: Jul. 24, 2018 10:06 AM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo.)- The Kansas City Chiefs Ambassadors spend their time giving back in the community to several different local organizations. 

The Ambassadors spent Sunday night in Excelsior Springs, Mo. with the Camp Quality of Greater Kansas City. The Ambassadors donated $32,820 to the camp. 

"Over the last 6-7 years to see what growth we've been able to achieve because of their support because I think it's also important people know these guys and their names in the community and they don't really know how much they do for the communities," Camp Quality of Greater Kansas City Executive Director Crystal Davison said. 

Former Chiefs cornerback Trent Bryan, tight end Keith Cash, linebacker Anthony Davis, and defensive end Art Still were on hand for the event. 

"Come back to the community and it's just awesome seeing the kids smile and that's something our society is missing," Bryant said. "We don't take enough time for our youth that really need us."

"It's a privilege and an honor to be in that position, doing these types of things is something we should all be doing not because we played football," Still said.

High pressure continues to keep us quiet and sunny in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas for your Tuesday and will last through early Wednesday. High temperatures will be staying near average in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. The north winds are keeping conditions less humid so at least it feels more comfortable out there.
