Chief's Mahomes benefits from QB team

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes is off to a unprecedented start for a quarterback, but we all knew that. A thrilling comeback performance on Monday Night Football may have cemented Mahomes as a mainstay in the NFL. None of it would be done without a group consisting of three coaches and backup quarterback Chad Henne.

"Coach Reid, Kafka, Bieniemy all of us we're giving ideas to each other and getting on the same page of what we all like against the defense that they are showing out there," Mahomes said. "I feel like it payed off a lot this last week of figuring out so we can go into the fourth quarter strong."

Mahomes references the amount of times three coaches, Henne and himself huddled-up to dissect what was going on in the game to make some adjustments.

"Showtime" finished with 304-yards and two touchdowns on the night, but the first half made him seem mortal. The excellent second half was attributed to that group not only helping in the game but during the year he sat out. Teaching him the ropes of what it means to be a pro.

"He's in the building here all the time he's going through the process," Head coach Andy Reid said. "So he exhausts that thing and when you do that the right way and all whatever noise outside of that, you're not oblivious to that but you're not worried about all that. You're worried about getting ready to play a good football team."

A great football team is in front of the Chiefs Sunday. Kansas City welcomes Jacksonville at Noon inside Arrowhead.