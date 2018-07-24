Chiefs Morse and Ware Return to Camp Following Injuries

ST. JOSEPH - Before the rest of the veterans return to St. Joseph, Mitch Morse and Spencer Ware get ready to bounce back from difficult seasons. The two Chiefs found themselves on the sideline watching the season unfold more than they would have liked. Then starting running back, Spencer Ware, tore his MCL and PCL in just the third preseason game of 2017. Eventually losing his job to Kareem Hunt. Then in week 2 of the regular season, center Mitch Morse went down with a foot injury, keeping him out most of the season.

"Just glad to be back out here," Ware said.

Morse added, "I'm excited to go back out there and compete and, you know, this foot is still progressing. Um, but we're cleared to play football and that's really fun."

Returning from injury is no easy task, both phyiscally and mentally. A big aspect in that task is knocking the rust off in realistic scenarios.

"It's getting the movement back and then no matter how hard you train, there's strength and conditioning," Morse said. "You know, you're in shape but then there's football shape and you got to get out there."

Ware says its all about the live action looks, "it's just being comfortable around bodies, you know I got people out there, I got to react more." He adds, "[rather] than having it already set up and I know exactly where I'm going or where I need to break down, or where to make my cuts at."

Both players do have their individual goals in mind, but to them, the team goal rises above.

"You know, it's a big year for everyone, right? The fans are expecting a championship," Morse said.

"We all got one common goal and that's to try and win a Super Bowl. First, win the west and then the AFC, then ongoing to the Super Bowl," Ware said. "So whatever we need to do, we got to go out there and if they put the ball in our hands, we got to make something happen."