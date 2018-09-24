Chiefs head coach Andy Reid downplays trade rumors

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— During his weekly Monday news conference, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid discussed the idea of making trades during the season.

"I've left that up to Brett (Veach)," Reid said. "He's aware of personnel and he deals with all of that stuff. He's got all the data on that."

The idea of a Chiefs' mid-season trade started over the weekend when reports surfaced the Chiefs might be interested in Seattle Seahawks free safety Earl Thomas.

On Monday, Reid didn't take the bait when asked about an interest in Thomas, but he acknowledged there were rumors out there about the team looking for a trade.

“Right now, we don’t have anything,” Reid said. “That’s not where we’re at. I know the rumors out there.”

Thomas is in his ninth season in the NFL. He's played all nine in Seattle and was the 14th overall pick out of the University of Texas in 2010.

Thomas was a member of Seattle's Super Bowl championship 2013-14 team.

The 29-year-old Thomas is a six-time Pro Bowl safety and a three-time First Team All-Pro.

Reports have said teams like the Dallas Cowboys, Oakland Raiders, and Atlanta Falcons are interested in Thomas—with the Cowboys being considered the front runner.

Thomas was caught on camera asking Dallas head coach Jason Garrett to trade for him when the Cowboys and Seattle played last December.