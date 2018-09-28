Clear
Chiefs prepare for Broncos

The Kansas City Chiefs prepare AFC West rival Denver Broncos.

Posted: Sep. 27, 2018 6:03 PM
Updated: Sep. 27, 2018 6:03 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) The Kansas City Chiefs have another tough opponent for this week as they travel to Denver to play AFC West rival the Broncos.

The Chiefs have won the last four match-ups against the Broncos, and haven't lost to the division rival since 2015.

In the last meeting with Denver, the Chiefs started quarterback Patrick Mahomes who was a rookie at the time, and he threw for 284 yards and came away with a 27-24 victory before the playoffs.  

The Broncos are 2-1 on the year and are lead by All-Pro linebacker Von Miller who is leading the NFL in sacks at four. The Broncos defense is 14 overall in the NFL, and will look to slow down the high flying offense of the Chiefs who is averaging nearly 400 yards per game.

"You know they have great DB's, they have Von Miller coming off the edge another first round pick, great linebackers," Sammy Watkins Chiefs wide receiver said. "For us it's just about going out there and execute, do what we've been doing every week and you know we might have a little adversity, keep fighting back and go out there and try to get the win." 

The Chiefs play on Monday night with kick-off set for 7:15.

The first morning in the 30s of the season was Thursday morning but it ended up being a very nice day. Changes begin overnight tonight with clouds moving in from the north. Lows will be in the upper 40s.
