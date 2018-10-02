Chiefs survive in mile high

(DENVER)-The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Denver Broncos 27-23 on Monday Night Football in a thriller.

The Chiefs were down 23-20 in the fourth quarter with 4:35 seconds to go. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes drove the Chiefs down the field on an eight play 60-yard touchdown drive that would take the lead from the Broncos to go up 27-23 with 1:39 left to go in the game.

Denver would try to put together their own drive to win the game but would not able to come away with any points, and the Chiefs would get the ball back and kneel out the final seconds of the game.

This win puts the Chiefs at (4-0) on the year, and No. 1 in the AFC West. This win also makes it six straight wins over the Denver Broncos dating back to 2015.

Mahomes was 28-45 throwing with 304 yards and one passing touchdown. Kareem Hunt had 19 carries with 121 yards and one touchdown. Tight end Travis Kelce lead the Chiefs in receiving with seven receptions for 78 yards hauling in a touchdown as well.

Place kicker Harrison Butker was perfect on the day going two for two with the long being 33 yards.

The Kansas City Chiefs will return home to Chiefs Kingdom Sunday to play the Jacksonville Jaguars which begins a three-game home stretch