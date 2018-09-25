Clear

District playoffs draw closer as high school football enters Week 6 in Missouri

Here are the Missouri high school football district standings heading into Week 6.

Posted: Sep. 25, 2018 11:56 AM
Posted By: Chris Roush

Class 5 District 8

1. Staley (4-1) 46.4 points

2. North Kansas City (5-0) 43.4 points

3. Park Hill South (1-4) 25.1 points

4. Oak Park (2-3) 25 points

5. Central (1-4) 22.2 points

Class 4 District 8

1. Smithville (5-0) 52.5 points

2. Platte County (4-1) 44.8 points

3. Excelsior Springs (5-0) 44.5 points

4. Kearney (4-1) 43.3 points

5. Lafayette (4-1) 38.1 points

6. Kirksville (2-3) 27.1 points

7. Marshall (2-3) 25.5 points

8. Winnetonka (1-4) 17.9 points

Class 3 District 8

1. Maryville (4-1) 45.3 points

2. Savannah (3-2) 37.6 points

3. St. Pius (3-2) 33.8 points

4. Cameron (2-3) 26.9 points

5. Benton (1-4) 24.7 points

6. Central Academy (1-4) 23.6 points

7. Chillicothe (1-4) 23.1 points

8. Northeast Kansas City (1-4) 20.6 points

Class 2 District 8

1. Lathrop (5-0) 51.05 points

2. Lawson (5-0) 48 points

3. Macon (4-1) 45.6 points

4. Lexington (4-1) 41.76 points

5. Carrollton (2-3) 27.9 points

6. Brookfield (0-5) 22.1 points

7. Trenton (1-4) 21.9 points

8. Richmond (0-5) 19.83 points

Class 1 District 8

1. Milan (5-0) 46 points

2. Marceline (4-1) 42.9 points

3. Gallatin (4-1) 41.05 points

4. South Harrison (4-1) 37.65 points

5. Hamilton (3-2) 35.1 points

6. Princeton (3-2) 33.9 points

7. Putnam County (1-4) 19.9 points

8. Maysville (0-5) 14.25 points

Class 1 District 7

1. East Buchanan (5-0) 46.7 points

2. Wellington-Napoleon (3-2) 39.4 points

3. Mid-Buchanan (3-2) 38.8 points

4. West Platte (1-4) 30.05 points

5. Plattsburg (1-4) 29.57 points

6. Bishop LeBlond (0-5) 25.5 points

7. North Platte (1-4) 22.45 points

8. Polo (0-5) 16.24 points

8-Man District 1

1. Stanberry (5-0) 47.21 points

2. Worth County (5-0) 46 points

3. East Atchison (4-1) 41.4 points

4. Rock Port (4-1) 38.8 points

5. Albany (2-3) 28.46 points

6. North-West Nodaway (0-5) 12.6 points

8-Man District 2

1. Mound City (4-0) 47 points

2. North Andrew (3-2) 31.73 points

3. South Holt/Nodaway-Holt (2-3) 27.4 points

4. DeKalb (1-4) 20.2 points

5. Platte Valley (1-4) 19.1 points

6. St. Joseph Christian (0-4) 13.25 points

8-Man District 3

1. Pattonsburg (4-1) 40.54points

2. North Shelby (4-1) 40.36 points

3. Southwest Livingston (4-1) 40.2 points

4. King City (2-3) 29.4 points

5. Stewartsville (1-4) 21.2 points

6. Braymer (0-5) 15.62 points

8-Man District 4

1. Orrick (5-0) 46.33 points

2. Norborne (3-1) 37.71 points

3. Osceola (1-1) 27.5 points

4. Northwest Hughesville (2-3) 25.84

5. Chilhowee (0-5) 11.12 points

