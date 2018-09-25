District playoffs draw closer as high school football enters Week 6 in Missouri

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— Here are the Missouri high school football district standings heading into Week 5.
Class 5 District 8
1. Staley (4-1) 46.4 points
2. North Kansas City (5-0) 43.4 points
3. Park Hill South (1-4) 25.1 points
4. Oak Park (2-3) 25 points
5. Central (1-4) 22.2 points
Class 4 District 8
1. Smithville (5-0) 52.5 points
2. Platte County (4-1) 44.8 points
3. Excelsior Springs (5-0) 44.5 points
4. Kearney (4-1) 43.3 points
5. Lafayette (4-1) 38.1 points
6. Kirksville (2-3) 27.1 points
7. Marshall (2-3) 25.5 points
8. Winnetonka (1-4) 17.9 points
Class 3 District 8
1. Maryville (4-1) 45.3 points
2. Savannah (3-2) 37.6 points
3. St. Pius (3-2) 33.8 points
4. Cameron (2-3) 26.9 points
5. Benton (1-4) 24.7 points
6. Central Academy (1-4) 23.6 points
7. Chillicothe (1-4) 23.1 points
8. Northeast Kansas City (1-4) 20.6 points
Class 2 District 8
1. Lathrop (5-0) 51.05 points
2. Lawson (5-0) 48 points
3. Macon (4-1) 45.6 points
4. Lexington (4-1) 41.76 points
5. Carrollton (2-3) 27.9 points
6. Brookfield (0-5) 22.1 points
7. Trenton (1-4) 21.9 points
8. Richmond (0-5) 19.83 points
Class 1 District 8
1. Milan (5-0) 46 points
2. Marceline (4-1) 42.9 points
3. Gallatin (4-1) 41.05 points
4. South Harrison (4-1) 37.65 points
5. Hamilton (3-2) 35.1 points
6. Princeton (3-2) 33.9 points
7. Putnam County (1-4) 19.9 points
8. Maysville (0-5) 14.25 points
Class 1 District 7
1. East Buchanan (5-0) 46.7 points
2. Wellington-Napoleon (3-2) 39.4 points
3. Mid-Buchanan (3-2) 38.8 points
4. West Platte (1-4) 30.05 points
5. Plattsburg (1-4) 29.57 points
6. Bishop LeBlond (0-5) 25.5 points
7. North Platte (1-4) 22.45 points
8. Polo (0-5) 16.24 points
8-Man District 1
1. Stanberry (5-0) 47.21 points
2. Worth County (5-0) 46 points
3. East Atchison (4-1) 41.4 points
4. Rock Port (4-1) 38.8 points
5. Albany (2-3) 28.46 points
6. North-West Nodaway (0-5) 12.6 points
8-Man District 2
1. Mound City (4-0) 47 points
2. North Andrew (3-2) 31.73 points
3. South Holt/Nodaway-Holt (2-3) 27.4 points
4. DeKalb (1-4) 20.2 points
5. Platte Valley (1-4) 19.1 points
6. St. Joseph Christian (0-4) 13.25 points
8-Man District 3
1. Pattonsburg (4-1) 40.54points
2. North Shelby (4-1) 40.36 points
3. Southwest Livingston (4-1) 40.2 points
4. King City (2-3) 29.4 points
5. Stewartsville (1-4) 21.2 points
6. Braymer (0-5) 15.62 points
8-Man District 4
1. Orrick (5-0) 46.33 points
2. Norborne (3-1) 37.71 points
3. Osceola (1-1) 27.5 points
4. Northwest Hughesville (2-3) 25.84
5. Chilhowee (0-5) 11.12 points
