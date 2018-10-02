(MISSOURI)— Here are the Missouri high school football media rankings heading into Week 7.
CLASS 6
1. CBC (5-1)
2. Eureka (6-0)
3. Rockhurst (5-1)
4. Kirkwood (5-1)
5. Lee’s Summit West (5-1)
6. DeSmet (4-2)
7. Rock Bridge (4-2)
8. Lee’s Summit North (4-2)
9. Pattonville (5-1)
10. Blue Springs (4-2)
Dropped out: No. 9 Marquette
Received votes: Park Hill (4-2), 7; Marquette (4-2), 3; Francis Howell (4-2), 1
CLASS 5
1. Staley (5-1)
2. Fort Zumwalt North (6-0)
3. Vianney (5-1)
4. North Kansas City (6-0)
5. Carthage (5-1)
6. Jackson (6-0)
7. Battle (4-2)
8. Fox (6-0)
9. Fort Osage (3-3)
10. Raytown (5-1)
Dropped out: No. 10 Lebanon
Received votes: Timberland (4-2), 4; Lebanon (4-2), 3
CLASS 4
1. Webb City (6-0)
2. Ladue (6-0)
3. Kearney (5-1)
4. West Plains (6-0)
5. Platte County (5-1)
6. MICDS (5-1)
7. Camdenton (5-1)
8. Smithville (5-1)
9. St. Francis Borgia (6-0)
10. Rolla (5-1)
Received votes: Excelsior Springs (5-1), 1
CLASS 3
1. Odessa (6-0)
2. Trinity (4-2)
3. Cardinal Ritter (6-0)
4. Maryville (5-1)
5. Cassville (6-0)
6. Southern Boone (5-1)
7. Mt. Vernon (5-1)
T8. Springfield Catholic (5-1)
T8. St. Clair (5-1)
10. Reeds Spring (5-1)
Received votes: Moberly (5-1), 11
CLASS 2
1. Lamar (6-0)
2. Blair Oaks (6-0)
3. Lathrop (6-0)
4. Lutheran North (3-3)
5. Lawson (5-1)
6. Clark County (5-1)
7. Monroe City (5-1)
8. Palmyra (6-0)
9. North Callaway (6-0)
10. Macon (4-2)
Received votes: Ava (5-1), 12; Lexington (5-1), 3
CLASS 1
1. East Buchanan (6-0)
2. Westran (5-1)
3. Hayti (6-0)
4. Fayette (5-1)
5. Marceline (5-1)
6. Adrian (6-0)
7. Pierce City (6-0)
8. Lincoln (5-1)
9. Valle Catholic (4-2)
10. Hamilton-Penney (4-2)
Received votes: Milan (6-0), 9
Related Content
- East Buchanan sits at the top of Class 1 state rankings
- KQ2 Sports Podcast Week 5: Griffons host Washburn Saturday night, Mid-Buchanan meets East Buchanan in a Buchanan County Showdown
- Pigskin Preview: East Buchanan Bulldogs excited for a new season
- East Buchanan, Lathrop, Lawson remain perfect in KCI play
- Mid-Buchanan tops Wolverines, moves to 2-0 on the season
- More than a Game: East Buchanan HC Kevin Bryan fights cancer, coaches football
- Pigskin Preview: Mid-Buchanan building more than just football players
- Winn's walk-off gives Lafayette win against Mid-Buchanan
- Anderson Ford Team of the Week: Mid-Buchanan honored with team of the week
- Hamilton highlights week five of GRC and KCI play with win over Mid-Buchanan