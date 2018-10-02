Clear

East Buchanan sits at the top of Class 1 state rankings

Here are the Missouri high school football media rankings heading into Week 7.

Posted: Oct. 2, 2018 10:27 AM
Posted By: Chris Roush

CLASS 6

1. CBC (5-1) 

2. Eureka (6-0) 

3. Rockhurst (5-1) 

4. Kirkwood (5-1)

5. Lee’s Summit West (5-1)

6. DeSmet (4-2)

7. Rock Bridge (4-2) 

8. Lee’s Summit North (4-2)

9. Pattonville (5-1)

10. Blue Springs (4-2)

Dropped out: No. 9 Marquette

Received votes: Park Hill (4-2), 7; Marquette (4-2), 3; Francis Howell (4-2), 1

CLASS 5

1. Staley (5-1) 

2. Fort Zumwalt North (6-0)

3. Vianney (5-1)

4. North Kansas City (6-0)

5. Carthage (5-1)

6. Jackson (6-0) 

7. Battle (4-2) 

8. Fox (6-0)

9. Fort Osage (3-3)

10. Raytown (5-1) 

Dropped out: No. 10 Lebanon

Received votes: Timberland (4-2), 4; Lebanon (4-2), 3

CLASS 4

1. Webb City (6-0)

2. Ladue (6-0)

3. Kearney (5-1)

4. West Plains (6-0)

5. Platte County (5-1)

6. MICDS (5-1)

7. Camdenton (5-1)

8. Smithville (5-1)

9. St. Francis Borgia (6-0)

10. Rolla (5-1)

Received votes: Excelsior Springs (5-1), 1

CLASS 3

1. Odessa (6-0)

2. Trinity (4-2) 

3. Cardinal Ritter (6-0)

4. Maryville (5-1)

5. Cassville (6-0)

6. Southern Boone (5-1)

7. Mt. Vernon (5-1)

T8. Springfield Catholic (5-1)

T8. St. Clair (5-1)

10. Reeds Spring (5-1)

Received votes: Moberly (5-1), 11

CLASS 2

1. Lamar (6-0)

2. Blair Oaks (6-0)

3. Lathrop (6-0)

4. Lutheran North (3-3)

5. Lawson (5-1)

6. Clark County (5-1)

7. Monroe City (5-1)

8. Palmyra (6-0)

9. North Callaway (6-0)

10. Macon (4-2)

Received votes: Ava (5-1), 12; Lexington (5-1), 3

CLASS 1

1. East Buchanan (6-0)

2. Westran (5-1)

3. Hayti (6-0)

4. Fayette (5-1)

5. Marceline (5-1)

6. Adrian (6-0)

7. Pierce City (6-0)

8. Lincoln (5-1)

9. Valle Catholic (4-2)

10. Hamilton-Penney (4-2)

Received votes: Milan (6-0), 9

