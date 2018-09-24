Clear

Griffon Soccer ready for two more home games this week

Following a big win last weekend over no. 1 Central Missouri, Western soccer returns to Spratt Stadium for two MIAA games.

Posted: Sep. 24, 2018 11:03 AM
Posted By: Max Moore

ST. JOSEPH - Following a big win last weekend over no. 1 Central Missouri, Western Soccer (5-3) returns to Spratt Stadium for two MIAA games.

All three teams come into this weekend with just one game of MIAA play. Missouri Western and Washburn will be looking for their first MIAA wins of the season. (Central Missouri was considered a non-conference match). 

Emporia State's only loss on the year came to Missouri S & T played on a neutral field. The tie came against Fort Hays in a double over-time match. 

Washburn is currently .500 on the year and will play Northwest (1-6) in Maryville, Friday.

This week:

Friday, Sept. 28, 7:00 p.m. vs. Emporia State (6-1-1)
Sunday, Sept. 30, 12:00 p.m. vs Washburn (4-4)

