Griffon Soccer wins in comeback thriller

ST. JOSEPH – Griffon Soccer (6-3) defeated Emporia State (6-2-1) in overtime on Friday night, 4-3. Picking up its first MIAA win. The Griffs were down 3-2 with under a minute left when Claire Meyers kept the team alive knocking in a game-tying goal to send it to overtime. Cassidy Menke sent the Hornets home after converting on the penalty kick.

Menke's two goals makes her the leading scorer for the Griffs and is tied for fourth in the MIAA.

The four-goal game puts Western into the top-five in MIAA scoring average.



Western whosts Washburn at noon Sunday at Spratt Memorial Stadium.



The Ichabods come to St. Joseph with a 5-4 overall record after defeating Northwest on Friday to pick up its first conference win.