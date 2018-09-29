Clear

Griffon Soccer wins in comeback thriller

Griffon Soccer (6-3) defeated Emporia State (6-2-1) in overtime on Friday night, 4-3. Picking up its first MIAA win.

Posted: Sep. 28, 2018 11:55 PM
Posted By: Max Moore

ST. JOSEPH – Griffon Soccer (6-3) defeated Emporia State (6-2-1) in overtime on Friday night, 4-3. Picking up its first MIAA win. The Griffs were down 3-2 with under a minute left when Claire Meyers kept the team alive knocking in a game-tying goal to send it to overtime. Cassidy Menke sent the Hornets home after converting on the penalty kick.

Menke's two goals makes her the leading scorer for the Griffs and is tied for fourth in the MIAA.

The four-goal game puts Western into the top-five in MIAA scoring average.


Western whosts Washburn at noon Sunday at Spratt Memorial Stadium.


The Ichabods come to St. Joseph with a 5-4 overall record after defeating Northwest on Friday to pick up its first conference win.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 50°
Maryville
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 46°
Savannah
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 50°
Cameron
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 45°
Fairfax
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 46°
A few breaks in the clouds allowed temperatures on Friday to reach the lower 60s but still a cool day overall. For tonight, cloudy skies are expected with isolated showers possible. Lows will be in the mid 40s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events