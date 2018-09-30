Griffon football makes it two in a row, winning 38-7 over Ichabods

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Griffon football team beat Washburn University Saturday night 38-7 at home at Spratt stadium making it back to back home wins, which would start a two game winning streak.

Missouri Western advances to (3-2) on the year, and has built up good momentum going into next weeks Missouri Southern (0-5) game on the road.

The Griffons first offensive series was a 15 play 93 yard drive, capped off by a three yard touchdown pass from quarterback Dom Marino to receiver Keylan Mack.

Marino had a strong performance against the Ichabods by going 17-23 passing with zero interceptions, throwing for four touchdowns and 249 yards with a long of 51.

This win puts the Griffons tied for third in the MIAA with Central Missouri, as both teams are 3-2.

Missouri Western travels to Springfield to take on the Missouri Southern Lions for a 2 p.m. kick-off, then will return back to Spratt stadium for homecoming Saturday Oct, 13.