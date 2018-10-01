Clear

Griffon soccer beats Washburn in comeback fashion

Missouri Western beats Washburn University 3-2 after being down two goals in the first half.

Posted: Sep. 30, 2018 11:39 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)-The Griffon soccer team had their hands full Sunday afternoon, as they took on Washburn University at home at Spratt stadium, winning in comeback fashion as Western won 3-2 after being down two goals early in the game.

Mackenzie Heiman for Washburn would score first with a long shot on goal to put the Ichabods up on the board to get the game started. Then Olivia Grasso for Washburn would be next to score, as she kicked one from 20 yards out into the upper right corner of the goal, Washburn had an early two nothing lead.

Western would go on to fight their way back as they scored three unanswered goals, with the last goal being scored by Cassidy Menke on a penalty kick to put the Griffons up 3-2.

This win puts Missouri Western at (7-3) on the year, and will play Fort Hays State Friday Oct, 5 at 7 p.m.

