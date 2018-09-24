Clear

Griffon volleyball ready for big week against stiff competition

Griffon Volleyball wraps up its non-conference games this week with a trip to Truman State before returning home and beginning MIAA play with the no. 6 team in the country, Nebraska Kearney.

Posted: Sep. 24, 2018 10:47 AM
Posted By: Max Moore

ST. JOSEPH - Griffon Volleyball wraps up its non-conference games this week with a trip to Truman State before returning home and beginning MIAA play with the no. 6 team in the country, Nebraska Kearney.

The trip to Kirksville, Tuesaday will finish up four-straight road matches in seven days for Western.

Two of the three losses for Truman State include losses to top 25 teams. Then, no. 5 Lewis University and no. 22 Central Missouri. Trumanhas two wins over top 15 teams. Then no. 4 Florida Southern and no. 14 Arkansas Tech.

Nebraska Kearney was upset by Washburn two weeks ago in four sets, (1-3).

This weeks schedule:

Tuesday, Sept. 25, 7 p.m. at Truman State (11-3)
Friday, Sept. 28, 5:30 p.m. vs #6 Nebraska Kearney (16-1, 4-1)
Saturday, Sept. 29, 1 p.m. vs Fort Hays State (6-11, 0-5)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Maryville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
Savannah
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 68°
Cameron
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 65°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 72°
Cloudy skies for much of your Monday across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. A few sprinkles were found early this morning otherwise we were dry. The south winds will allow warmer above average temperatures in the lower 80s for Monday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events