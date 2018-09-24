Griffon volleyball ready for big week against stiff competition

ST. JOSEPH - Griffon Volleyball wraps up its non-conference games this week with a trip to Truman State before returning home and beginning MIAA play with the no. 6 team in the country, Nebraska Kearney.

The trip to Kirksville, Tuesaday will finish up four-straight road matches in seven days for Western.

Two of the three losses for Truman State include losses to top 25 teams. Then, no. 5 Lewis University and no. 22 Central Missouri. Trumanhas two wins over top 15 teams. Then no. 4 Florida Southern and no. 14 Arkansas Tech.

Nebraska Kearney was upset by Washburn two weeks ago in four sets, (1-3).

This weeks schedule:

Tuesday, Sept. 25, 7 p.m. at Truman State (11-3)

Friday, Sept. 28, 5:30 p.m. vs #6 Nebraska Kearney (16-1, 4-1)

Saturday, Sept. 29, 1 p.m. vs Fort Hays State (6-11, 0-5)