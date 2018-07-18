Griffons hire new head track and field, cross country coach

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)- Missouri Western State University director of athletics Josh Looney has announced Yuriy (Your-E) Litvinski as the new head coach of the Griffon men's and women's cross country and track & field teams. The two-time United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association NCAA DII Regional Assistant Coach of the Year will come to Missouri Western after two years as an assistant at NCAA Division I member Idaho State. Litvinski will direct all aspects of the men's and women's cross country and track & field teams at Missouri Western.

"Identifying the right leadership to grow and develop our new track & field and cross country programs is critical to the overall progression of our athletic department," Looney said. "As we were conducting this search, we quickly identified Yuriy Litvinski as a top up-and-coming head coaching prospect. In addition to bringing Division I coaching experience with him to MWSU, he has also played a key role in three nationally respected NCAA Division II programs. His proven success as a coach and athlete is impressive, and our athletes, staff and fans will be drawn to his ability to lead."

As an assistant at Idaho State since 2016, Litvinski directed meet management in addition to coaching sprints and horizontal jumps as well as assisting pole vaulters. In 2017, nine of the athletes Litvinski coached turned in 12 total Big Sky all-conference performances. He helped Maisie Larrabee to a third-place finish in the 400m race at the 2017 Big Sky Indoor Track and Field Championships. Litvinski also mentored Deante Gaines as he advanced to the 2017 NCAA Division I West Preliminary Championships in the long jump and triple jump, setting marks that rank second in the Idaho State records book.

"Words cannot describe how excited I am about this opportunity at Missouri Western," Litvinski said. "It is an amalgamation of enthusiasm and a great deal of responsibility to serve the student-athletes, work within the community, athletics and administration and build upon the tradition of MWSU athletics. Missouri Western drew my attention because of the people, the unified environment and its great location. I am also happy to return to the MIAA and work alongside fellow coaches, see familiar faces and be around dear friends within the conference and NCAA."

"I'd like to thank Josh Looney and Dr. Robert Vartabedian for the opportunity and tremendous amount of trust they have put in me as the new head cross country and track & field coach! I look forward to beginning work!"

Litvinski was named USTFCCCA NCAA DII South Central Region Women's Assistant Coach of the Year at Angelo State in 2014 and again in 2016. At Angelo State, Litvinski helped Kearah Danville to a national championship in the indoor women's triple jump in 2014. He also coached Kami Norton to a runner-up finish in the women's high jump; third place in the pentathlon and eighth place in the long jump at the 2016 indoor national championships.

Prior to Angelo State, Litvinski was an assistant at Western State University in Gunnison, Colorado, from 2010-2013. There he coached horizontal jumps and multi-events along with assisting sprinters. He was also the team's strength and conditioning coach. Litvinski was introduced to the MIAA as a graduate assistant at Central Missouri from 2008-10 where he coached three national champions in the multi-events as well as three All-Americans in the long and triple jumps. Litvinski also was UCM's international recruiting coordinator. His coaching career began as a volunteer assistant coach and physical education instructor at Northern Iowa from 2006-08 where he coached two All-Americans in the decathlon.

A three-time NCAA DI national qualifier in the triple jump at Northern Iowa, Litvinski took fourth at the national event in 2006. He was a six-time national champion in his native Bulgaria and placed second in the 2002 European Cup and sixth in the 2003 European Championships. He received his Bachelor of Art from Northern Iowa in 2007 and his Master of Science from Central Missouri in 2010.

Litvinski will be introduced to the public at an event to be scheduled later this month.

WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING ABOUT COACH LITVINSKI:

"During Yuriy's tenure as my assistant at Angelo State University, he did a wonderful job in all aspects of the coaching world. Obviously, he was a successful coach on the track, as several of the athletes in the event areas he coached excelled not only in the Lone Star Conference, but at the NCAA Championships as well. He also did a wonderful job in the athletic department always being a "team" player, helping out with game day duties and with fundraising events. The biggest asset I believe he brought to our department was that he was great with the student-athletes from the recruiting process, in academic areas, in practice and at meets. He was always supportive and worked with them to help them achieve their goals." -James R. Reid, Athletic Director, Angelo State University

"I am very happy and excited to have Yuriy back in the MIAA at Missouri Western! I learned from his time at Central Missouri that no one will out work him and that he has a great passion for the sport. The student athletes at Missouri Western will love the energy that Yuriy will bring to the program. You will definitely see energy and enthusiasm within the Missouri Western track & field and cross country programs in the near future." - Kip Janvrin, Head Coach, University of Central Missouri

"We are excited for this new opportunity that Yuriy will have at Missouri Western. He brings many talents and skills to the sport of track & field and will work tirelessly to do a good job for your program and athletes. We wish him the best of luck there." - Hillary Merkely, Head Coach, Idaho State