Griffons will have a physical week of practice as they prepare for Ichabods

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)-Missouri Western football is coming off of a big 66-16 win over a struggling Northeastern State Riverhawks team last Saturday, and dominated both sides of the football. The Griffons will have a different task ahead come this Saturday as they have another home game and take on the Washburn Ichabods (2-2).

Defensively the Griffons gave up 3.1 yards per gain and 210 total yards, and the offense exploded with nine touchdowns, four rushing and five passing racking up over 600 total yards in last week's game against the Riverhawks.

The MIAA conference is a bit wide open at the moment as both Fort Hays State, and Northwest Missouri State have one loss, and seven teams all with the same 2-2 records.

The Griffons will rely on the run game as they are averaging 192 yards per game, and have a trio of runningbacks along with an O-line that has solid size.

"Our backs just have to do a good job of running and getting vertical," Griffon head football coach Matt Williamson said Monday afternoon.

Washburn falls in the middle of the pack defensively, ranking sixth overall allowing 362 yards in total defense, and are in the seventh spot giving up 152 rushing yards per game.

The Ichabods played UCM (2-2) last week and won 28-21 at home, who the Griffons struggled with on the road losing that contest 55-14.

Both Washburn and Missouri Western are 2-2 on the year, and match-ups like this one are big for post season play.

Kick-off is set for 7:00 p.m. over at Spratt Stadium.