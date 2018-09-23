Griffons win big on Military Appreciation Day 66-16

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo)-Missouri Western had a full crowd in the stands Saturday night as Military Appreciation Day was being celebrated at Spratt stadium for a 7:00 p.m. kick off, as the Griffon football team played host to the Northeastern State Riverhawks.

The Griffons were looking for a good bounce back win after an ugly 51-14 loss to Central Missouri on the road last Saturday.

"They had a chip on their shoulder, it was frustrating I think to them obviously when we pulled the film up and watched it, we did a lot of things on that end. It wasn't who we were, it wasn't who we've been," Griffon head football coach Matt Williamson said.

Missouri Western responded in this game against Northeastern State by rushing for 326 yards on 45 attempts, and finishing the game 612 total yards. the Griffons went up 21-0 in the first quarter and finished the game with a final score of 66-16.

Quarterback Dom Marino went 13-20 for 158 yards passing with two touchdowns and one interception. The leading rusher on the day for the Griffons was James Bailey Jr. with 151 yards rushing and two touchdowns.

The Griffon defense smothered the Riverhawks by allowing only 3.1 yards per play gave up 210 total yards.

Missouri Western will play next Saturday at home against Washburn at Spratt Stadium kick off is set for 7:00 p.m.