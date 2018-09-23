Hamilton highlights week five of GRC and KCI play with win over Mid-Buchanan

FAUCETT, Mo. -Hamilton and Mid-Buchanan came into tonight, needing some big wins. It was Hamilton edging out the dragons, 29-27 in overtime.
KCI Scores:
East Buchanan (5-0) 70 - Plattsburg (1-4) 54
Hamilton (3-2) 29 - Mid-Buchanan (3-2) 27
Lathrop (5-0) 68 - West Platte (1-4) 7
Lawson (5-0) 49 - North Platte (1-4) 0
GRC Scores:
Gallatin (4-1) 48 - Polo (0-5) 6
South Harrison (4-1) 26 - Maysville (0-5) 14
Princeton (3-2) 28 - Trenton (1-4) 21
Milan (5-0) 43 - Putnam County (1-4) 14
