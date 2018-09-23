Clear

Hamilton highlights week five of GRC and KCI play with win over Mid-Buchanan

Hamilton and Mid-Buchanan came into tonight, needing some big wins. It was Hamilton edging out the dragons, 29-27 in overtime.

FAUCETT, Mo. -Hamilton and Mid-Buchanan came into tonight, needing some big wins. It was Hamilton edging out the dragons, 29-27 in overtime.

KCI Scores: 

East Buchanan (5-0) 70 - Plattsburg (1-4) 54

Hamilton (3-2) 29 - Mid-Buchanan (3-2) 27

Lathrop (5-0) 68 - West Platte (1-4) 7 

Lawson (5-0) 49 - North Platte (1-4) 0

GRC Scores: 

Gallatin (4-1) 48 - Polo (0-5) 6

South Harrison (4-1) 26 - Maysville (0-5) 14

Princeton (3-2) 28 - Trenton (1-4) 21

Milan (5-0) 43 - Putnam County (1-4) 14

For tonight, skies will be mostly clear with lows in the mid to upper 50s. To start the new work week, partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures in the low 80s for Monday. Rain chances increase late Monday into Tuesday.
