(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— In this week's KQ2 Sports Podcast, Chris Roush and Eagle Radio's Dave Riggert discuss Missouri Western returning home Saturday to take on Northeastern State, Benton hosting Savannah, Lafayette taking on Bishop LeBlond, Central on the road, as well as St. Joseph Christian and other area games.
Click here to listen to this week's show.
Related Content
- KQ2 Sports Podcast Week 4: Missouri Western hosts Northeastern State, Lafayette takes on Bishop LeBlond in a city game
- KQ2 Sports Podcast Week 3: Missouri Western travels to #20 Central Missouri, Benton hosts LeBlond on Homecoming
- KQ2 Podcast Week 2: Griffons host #5 Fort Hays State; Benton, Lafayette square off Friday
- Benton, Lafayette football game moved to Saturday at Missouri Western
- Lafayette grabs big MEC win over Leblond
- KQ2 Podcast Week 1: Griffons football opens up against #5 Northwest
- Missouri Western knocks off #5 Fort Hays State
- Lopsided games highlight Missouri 8-man football in week 1
- 5 things to know before Missouri Western takes on #5 Northwest
- Missouri high school football district standings heading into Week 5
Scroll for more content...