KQ2 Sports Podcast Week 4: Missouri Western hosts Northeastern State, Lafayette takes on Bishop LeBlond in a city game

In this week's KQ2 Sports Podcast, Chris Roush and Eagle Radio's Dave Riggert discuss Missouri Western returning home Saturday to take on Northeastern State, Benton hosting Savannah, Lafayette taking on Bishop LeBlond, Central on the road, as well as St. Joseph Christian and other area games.

Posted: Sep. 20, 2018 10:10 AM
Posted By: Chris Roush

Click here to listen to this week's show.

For tonight, skies will be mostly clear with lows in the mid to upper 50s. To start the new work week, partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures in the low 80s for Monday. Rain chances increase late Monday into Tuesday.
