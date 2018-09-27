(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)—In this week's KQ2 Sports Podcast, Chris Roush and Eagle Radio's Dave Riggert discuss Missouri Western taking on Washburn Saturday night, Griffons soccer team knocking off No. 1 Central Missouri, Missouri Western volleyball's road trip, and several area high school football games.
Click here to listen to this week's show.
Related Content
- KQ2 Sports Podcast Week 5: Griffons host Washburn Saturday night, Mid-Buchanan meets East Buchanan in a Buchanan County Showdown
- Pigskin Preview: Mid-Buchanan building more than just football players
- Mid-Buchanan tops Wolverines, moves to 2-0 on the season
- Winn's walk-off gives Lafayette win against Mid-Buchanan
- Pigskin Preview: East Buchanan Bulldogs excited for a new season
- East Buchanan, Lathrop, Lawson remain perfect in KCI play
- Anderson Ford Team of the Week: Mid-Buchanan honored with team of the week
- Hamilton highlights week five of GRC and KCI play with win over Mid-Buchanan
- KQ2 Podcast Week 2: Griffons host #5 Fort Hays State; Benton, Lafayette square off Friday
- More than a Game: East Buchanan HC Kevin Bryan fights cancer, coaches football
Scroll for more content...