KQ2 Sports Podcast Week 5: Griffons host Washburn Saturday night, Mid-Buchanan meets East Buchanan in a Buchanan County Showdown

In this week's KQ2 Sports Podcast, Chris Roush and Eagle Radio's Dave Riggert discuss Missouri Western taking on Washburn Saturday night, Griffons soccer team knocking off No. 1 Central Missouri, Missouri Western volleyball's road trip, and several area high school football games.

Posted: Sep. 27, 2018 9:15 AM
Posted By: Chris Roush

Click here to listen to this week's show.

The first morning in the 30s of the season was Thursday morning but it ended up being a very nice day. Changes begin overnight tonight with clouds moving in from the north. Lows will be in the upper 40s.
