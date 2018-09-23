Clear

Lafayette grabs big MEC win over Leblond

Here are the scores from around the Midland Empire Conference as well as Central High School.

Posted: Sep. 21, 2018 11:43 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— Here are the scores from around the Midland Empire Conference as well as Central High School. 

Lafayette (4-1) 51 - Leblond (0-5) 21

Liberty North (1-4) 37 - Central (1-4) 0

Savannah (3-2) 47 - Benton (1-4) 10

Maryville (4-1) 72 - Cameron (2-3) 12

St. Pius X (3-2) 25 - Chillicothe (1-4) 14

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 60°
Maryville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 64°
Savannah
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 60°
Cameron
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 64°
Fairfax
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 63°
For tonight, skies will be mostly clear with lows in the mid to upper 50s. To start the new work week, partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures in the low 80s for Monday. Rain chances increase late Monday into Tuesday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events