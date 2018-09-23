Lafayette grabs big MEC win over Leblond

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— Here are the scores from around the Midland Empire Conference as well as Central High School.
Lafayette (4-1) 51 - Leblond (0-5) 21
Liberty North (1-4) 37 - Central (1-4) 0
Savannah (3-2) 47 - Benton (1-4) 10
Maryville (4-1) 72 - Cameron (2-3) 12
St. Pius X (3-2) 25 - Chillicothe (1-4) 14
