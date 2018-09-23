Lindenwood tops Griffons, 1-0, in MIAA opener

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The Missouri Western soccer team knocked off top-ranked Central Missouri Friday night, but when the Griffons returned to action Sunday in their MIAA opener, the team lost 1-0 to Lindenwood.

"Give them credit—they (Lindenwood) came out on a Sunday, on the road and really took it to us in the first half," Missouri Western head coach Chad Edwards said. "They had more energy and were executing at a higher level. We were chasing the game there."

Neither team was able to get on the board in the first half Sunday afteroon, but in the 79th minute, Lions' Katie Juhlin score the only goal of the game off a corner kick by Jordan Wipke.

Missouri Western finished with eight shots —six on goal, while Lindenwood had 12 shots and four of them on goal.

The Griffons had five corner kicks compared to Lindenwood's seven.

Missouri Western's true freshman goal keeper Anna Mayer had three saves on the afternoon.

"We're starting in a hole now, but we got to get out of it," Edwards said. "There are 10 more games, there is plenty of time to make that happen. I trust our players that we'll come back with a great mindset this week and we'll be ready to go Friday."

The Griffons (5-3, 0-1 MIAA) will host Emporia State Friday at 7 p.m. at Spratt Stadium.