Longtime Highland track coach retires

(HIGHLAND, Ks.)- Tom Bond lives and breathes Highland Scotties track and cross country.

"It's not an 8-hour a day job," Bond said. "It's 24/7."

But all things eventually come to an end. Bond hung up his whistle this summer- ending his historic run as the head coach.

"If you don't have the kids, that's what you coach for are the kids," Bond said.

Bond spent 23 years at Highland- guiding the track programs to new levels.

"He had some good, solid runners, but not enough for a whole team, so he did his thing and started recruiting and I was one of the those he recruited," Former cross country Kim Sigrist said.

Sigrist ran cross country for Bond for two years- 1987 and 1988.

"He pulled a group of us together that really weren't runners and probably would't say a lot of us were really athletes, but he could talk us into it and motivate us," Sigrist said.

Bond recruited more than 150 All-Americans during his tenure, which shouldn't come as a surprise considering Bond was also a military recruiter.

"When they hit the campus, you see who they are and what they're capable of and then you put it together and try to help them buy into the program," Bond said.

Bond coached for 37 years, including volunteering at Troy High School, and from the youth to the collegiate level, Bond left an impression on hundreds of athletes.

"Give all you got and when you think you don't have any more, give a little more," Sigrist said.