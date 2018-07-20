Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Politics
Download Our App
Ag News
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Sports
Team of the Week
High School Sports - St. Joseph
High School Sports - Area
Chiefs
Royals
MWSU
NWMSU
Football 2 Nite
National Sports
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Not in Our Town
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Salute to the Armed Forces
Live at Five
Recipes
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Green Living
Horoscopes
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Sign Up For Alerts
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Digital Marketing
Antenna TV
Watch Now
Clear
Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Politics
Download Our App
Ag News
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Sports
Team of the Week
High School Sports - St. Joseph
High School Sports - Area
Chiefs
Royals
MWSU
NWMSU
Football 2 Nite
National Sports
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Not in Our Town
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Salute to the Armed Forces
Live at Five
Recipes
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Green Living
Horoscopes
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Sign Up For Alerts
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Digital Marketing
Antenna TV
Watch Now
MWSU women's basketball team hosts camp
The Missouri Western women's basketball team hosted a camp Monday-Wednesday.
Posted: Jul. 20, 2018 9:34 AM
Posted By: Chris Roush
Scroll for more content...
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)- The Missouri Western women's basketball team hosted a camp Monday-Wednesday.
Related Content
MWSU women's basketball team hosts camp
MWSU Skills Camp Has The Juice
Women's Championship Golf In St. Joseph
Missouri Women's Amateur Wraps-Up Wednesday
Article Comments
Saint Joseph
Clear
77°
Hi: 90° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 79°
More Weather
Maryville
Clear
75°
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
More Weather
Savannah
Clear
77°
Hi: 89° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 79°
More Weather
Cameron
Clear
79°
Hi: 90° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 80°
More Weather
Fairfax
Clear
74°
Hi: 86° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 74°
More Weather
The dry & sunny conditions will stick around heading into the weekend even into early next week, which is not good news for our severe to extreme drought situation.
Radar
Temperatures
Alerts
Most Popular Stories
Suspects accused of starving, handcuffing and using stun gun on 11-year-old girl
City Looks to Fill Hundreds of Jobs in St. Joseph
Missouri duck boat accident leaves 13 dead, including children
Report: Tow truck driver killed every 6 days in U.S.
At Least 11 Dead after Boat Capsizes near Branson
Cameron Water Reserves at Critical Levels as Drought Worsens
Electric vehicles could impact state gas tax revenue
Missouri bill will make it easier for schools to make up snow days
Senate report names Buchanan County top opioid distributor
Lawmakers, Corrections employees discuss prison conditions
Community Events