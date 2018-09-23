Mahomes sets another touchdown record as Chiefs top 49ers, move to 3-0

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— Patrick Mahomes is the new record holder for the most passing touchdowns, 13, in the 1st three weeks of the season, breaking Peyton Manning's 2013 record.

Mahomes threw 3 first-half touchdowns in the Chiefs' 38-27 victory against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday afternoon at Arrowhead Stadium.

"Coach Reid has been drawing up a lot of really good plays and just getting the ball out of my hand," Mahomes said. "We have so many play makers around here. The offensive line is blocking well. I'm getting the ball out of my hands and getting to those guys and they're putting it in the end zone."

The Chiefs put up 14 points, on two Kareem Hunt rushing touchdowns in the first quarter—moving the total to 49 first-quarter points on the season.

San Francisco answered back in the early part of the second quarter, but that's when Mahomes and Co. racked up three passing touchdowns—one to Chris Conley, one to Demetrius Harris, and one to Sammy Watkins.

"These guys that I have at the receiver position can really get open," Mahomes said. "It's hard for teams to have to play every single one of them, so I know that if I get through my reads there will be someone open."

Kansas City led 35-10 at the break—with Mahomes going 17-of-25 for 252 yards and three touchdowns.

"We've had some big plays," Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said. "It's hard to drive a long field, a 75-yard field... It's not easy to do with extended drives. The percentages go way down, being able to strike and get big chunks is beneficial."

The Chiefs' defense allowed the 49ers to make it a closer game in the second half, but ultimately the Chiefs move to 3-0 on the season.

According to Elias Sports, the 2018 Chiefs are the second team in NFL history to have nine players with a touchdown catch in their first 3 games of a season, joining the 1997 Patriots.

The 2018 Chiefs are the first team to score 38 points or more in each of their first three games to begin a season since the 2007 New England Patriots.

Kansas City now heads back on the road for a showdown with the Denver Broncos on Oct. 1 on Monday Night Football.