Western volleyball host's Pitt. State on Military Appreciation Day

(ST, JOSEPH, Mo.) The Missouri Western volleyball team is coming into Friday's contest with Pitt. State feeling good as they are coming off victory sweep against Fort Hays State last Saturday at home at the Looney complex.
The game against Pitt. State will be Military Appreciation Day. Playing on a day like this means more then normal, as a lot of the Griffon volleyball team have, or has had family that have served.
"it's always a good day to honor them (veterans), and bring them into the fieldhouse, and show them that we care about them and that we appreciate their service," Griffon head volleyball coach Marian Carbin said.
This game is the third, of a five-game home stand for Missouri Western.
Pitt. State (4-3) sits one spot ahead of Missouri Western at six with Western (3-4) at seven in the MIAA conference.
The match-up between the Gorillas and Griffons starts at 7 p.m. over at the Looney complex.
