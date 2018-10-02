Clear

Missouri Western Women's Basketball to host coaching clinic Sunday

Missouri Western Women's Basketball will host a coaching clinic on Sunday, Oct. 7 at the Missouri Western Looney Complex.

Posted: Oct. 2, 2018 9:47 AM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— Missouri Western Women's Basketball will host a coaching clinic on Sunday, Oct. 7 at the Missouri Western Looney Complex.

Scheduled clinicians include: Missouri Western head coach Rob Edmisson, Kansas State head coach Jeff Mittie, UMKC head coach Jacie Hoyt, Johnson County Community College head coach Ben Conrad, Nebraska head coach Amy Williams, hall of fame high school coach Brett Goodwin and Hutchinson Community College assistant coach Phil Anderson. Each coach is scheduled for a one-hour session during the clinic. Speakers are subject to change.

Participants will be provided lunch, a dri-fit shirt and a discounted hotel rate in St. Joseph. Cost is $50 for the first coach and $35 for each additional coach. For more information or to sign up, click on the link above for the clinic flyer or contact Missouri Western associate head coach Roger Smith at 816-271-4509 or rosmith@missouriwestern.edu.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 65°
Maryville
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 63°
Savannah
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 65°
Cameron
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 69°
Fairfax
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 59°
We are waking up to cloudy skies this Tuesday morning with temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s as we have a cold front down to our south. Tuesday will be a much warmer day with high temperatures getting into the 80s as a warm front lifts north of us allowing for the southerly winds to pick up. We will see some sunshine during the afternoon.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events