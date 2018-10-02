Missouri Western Women's Basketball to host coaching clinic Sunday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— Missouri Western Women's Basketball will host a coaching clinic on Sunday, Oct. 7 at the Missouri Western Looney Complex.

Scheduled clinicians include: Missouri Western head coach Rob Edmisson, Kansas State head coach Jeff Mittie, UMKC head coach Jacie Hoyt, Johnson County Community College head coach Ben Conrad, Nebraska head coach Amy Williams, hall of fame high school coach Brett Goodwin and Hutchinson Community College assistant coach Phil Anderson. Each coach is scheduled for a one-hour session during the clinic. Speakers are subject to change.

Participants will be provided lunch, a dri-fit shirt and a discounted hotel rate in St. Joseph. Cost is $50 for the first coach and $35 for each additional coach. For more information or to sign up, click on the link above for the clinic flyer or contact Missouri Western associate head coach Roger Smith at 816-271-4509 or rosmith@missouriwestern.edu.