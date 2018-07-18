Clear

Missouri Women's Amateur Wraps-Up Wednesday

Emily Goldenstein shot a 70 on the final day of the Missouri Women's Amateur to win the event at St. Joseph Country Club.

Posted: Jul. 18, 2018 10:41 PM
Updated: Jul. 18, 2018 10:43 PM
Posted By: Max Moore

ST. JOSEPH - Emily Goldenstein shot a 70 on the final day of the Missouri Women's Amateur to win the event at St. Joseph Country Club. The 22 year old shot a total of 216, besting the 2nd place finisher Kelly Osborne by four strokes. Kayla Eckelkamp finished 3rd with a 222. She carded the lowest round on the tournament with a 69.

Scroll for more content...

Among the other notable finishers was 14 year old, Reagan Zilbilski from Nixa, Missouri. She was tied for the lead after two days, but ended up in 5th place.

Emily Long of Maryville finished tied for 53rd with a total of 280. Alane Studley finished tied for 51st with a total of 270.

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 80°
Maryville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 80°
Cameron
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 77°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
We continue to see rain and thunderstorms across the Midwest on Tuesday and the rain chances will continue until Friday. The heat will move to the south of us and we will enjoy temperatures in the mid 80s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events