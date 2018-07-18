Missouri Women's Amateur Wraps-Up Wednesday

ST. JOSEPH - Emily Goldenstein shot a 70 on the final day of the Missouri Women's Amateur to win the event at St. Joseph Country Club. The 22 year old shot a total of 216, besting the 2nd place finisher Kelly Osborne by four strokes. Kayla Eckelkamp finished 3rd with a 222. She carded the lowest round on the tournament with a 69.

Among the other notable finishers was 14 year old, Reagan Zilbilski from Nixa, Missouri. She was tied for the lead after two days, but ended up in 5th place.

Emily Long of Maryville finished tied for 53rd with a total of 280. Alane Studley finished tied for 51st with a total of 270.