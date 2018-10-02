Clear

Missouri high school football enters Week 7, Kansas heads to Week 6

Here is the schedule for Week 7 of Missouri high school football and Week 6 in Kansas.

Posted: Oct. 2, 2018 9:25 AM
Updated: Oct. 2, 2018 9:27 AM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— Here is the schedule for Week 7 of Missouri high school football and Week 6 in Kansas:

Greater Kansas City Suburban Conference-Red Division

Central (1-5, 1-3 Red) at Staley (5-1, 5-0 Red)

Lee's Summit North (4-2) at Lee's Summit (4-2, 3-1 Red)

Liberty North (3-3, 3-1 Red) at Blue Springs (4-2)

Liberty (4-2, 3-1 Red) at Lee's Summit West (5-1)

Park Hill South (1-5, 1-3 Red) at Truman (0-6, 0-3 Red)

Midland Empire Conference

Benton (1-5, 1-3 MEC) at St. Pius X (4-2, 3-1 MEC)

Bishop LeBlond (0-6, 0-4 MEC) at Maryville (5-1, 4-0 MEC)

Lafayette (5-1, 3-1 MEC) at Cameron (1-5, 1-3 MEC)

Savannah (4-2, 4-0 MEC) at Chillicothe (1-5, 1-3 MEC)

KCI Conference

Plattsburg (1-5, 0-4 KCI) at Mid-Buchanan (3-3, 1-3 KCI)

East Buchanan (6-0, 4-0 KCI) at Lawson (5-1, 3-1 KCI)

Lathrop (6-0, 4-0 KCI) at North Platte (2-4, 2-2 KCI)

West Platte (1-5, 0-4 KCI) at Hamilton (5-2, 2-2 KCI)

Grand River Conference

Gallatin (5-1, 4-0 GRC) at Milan (6-0, 4-0 GRC)

Polo (0-6, 0-4 GRC) at Putnam County (1-5, 0-4 GRC)

Maysville (1-5, 1-3 GRC) at Princeton (4-2, 3-1 GRC)

Trenton (1-5, 1-3 GRC) at South Harrison (4-2, 3-1 GRC)

Grand River Conference 8-Man

Stanberry (6-0, 4-0 GRC) at North Shelby (5-1)

North Andrew (3-3, 1-3 GRC) at Albany (3-3, 2-3 GRC)

Pattonsburg (5-1, 5-1 GRC) at Worth County (6-0, 4-0 GRC)

Orrick (6-0) at St. Joseph Christian (0-5, 0-5 GRC)

King City (3-3, 2-3 GRC) at Braymer (0-6, 0-4 GRC)

275 Conference

Rock Port (4-2, 4-1 275) at Southwest Livingston (5-1, 5-1 275)

East Atchison (5-1, 5-1 275) at Stewartsville (1-5, 1-4 275)

Mound City (6-0, 5-0 275) at South Holt/Nodaway-Holt (3-3, 3-3 275)

Platte Valley (1-5, 1-5 275) at DeKalb (2-4, 1-4 275)

North-West Nodaway (0-6, 0-6 275) at Northwest Hughesville (2-3)

KANSAS

Maur Hill Prep-Mount Academy (4-1) at ACCHS (1-4)

Riverside (1-4) at Nemaha Central (3-2)

Atchison (3-2) at Louisburg (5-0)

Doniphan West (2-3) at Wetmore (1-4)

Jackson Heights (4-1) at Troy (3-2)

