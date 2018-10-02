Missouri high school football enters Week 7, Kansas heads to Week 6

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— Here is the schedule for Week 7 of Missouri high school football and Week 6 in Kansas:
Greater Kansas City Suburban Conference-Red Division
Central (1-5, 1-3 Red) at Staley (5-1, 5-0 Red)
Lee's Summit North (4-2) at Lee's Summit (4-2, 3-1 Red)
Liberty North (3-3, 3-1 Red) at Blue Springs (4-2)
Liberty (4-2, 3-1 Red) at Lee's Summit West (5-1)
Park Hill South (1-5, 1-3 Red) at Truman (0-6, 0-3 Red)
Midland Empire Conference
Benton (1-5, 1-3 MEC) at St. Pius X (4-2, 3-1 MEC)
Bishop LeBlond (0-6, 0-4 MEC) at Maryville (5-1, 4-0 MEC)
Lafayette (5-1, 3-1 MEC) at Cameron (1-5, 1-3 MEC)
Savannah (4-2, 4-0 MEC) at Chillicothe (1-5, 1-3 MEC)
KCI Conference
Plattsburg (1-5, 0-4 KCI) at Mid-Buchanan (3-3, 1-3 KCI)
East Buchanan (6-0, 4-0 KCI) at Lawson (5-1, 3-1 KCI)
Lathrop (6-0, 4-0 KCI) at North Platte (2-4, 2-2 KCI)
West Platte (1-5, 0-4 KCI) at Hamilton (5-2, 2-2 KCI)
Grand River Conference
Gallatin (5-1, 4-0 GRC) at Milan (6-0, 4-0 GRC)
Polo (0-6, 0-4 GRC) at Putnam County (1-5, 0-4 GRC)
Maysville (1-5, 1-3 GRC) at Princeton (4-2, 3-1 GRC)
Trenton (1-5, 1-3 GRC) at South Harrison (4-2, 3-1 GRC)
Grand River Conference 8-Man
Stanberry (6-0, 4-0 GRC) at North Shelby (5-1)
North Andrew (3-3, 1-3 GRC) at Albany (3-3, 2-3 GRC)
Pattonsburg (5-1, 5-1 GRC) at Worth County (6-0, 4-0 GRC)
Orrick (6-0) at St. Joseph Christian (0-5, 0-5 GRC)
King City (3-3, 2-3 GRC) at Braymer (0-6, 0-4 GRC)
275 Conference
Rock Port (4-2, 4-1 275) at Southwest Livingston (5-1, 5-1 275)
East Atchison (5-1, 5-1 275) at Stewartsville (1-5, 1-4 275)
Mound City (6-0, 5-0 275) at South Holt/Nodaway-Holt (3-3, 3-3 275)
Platte Valley (1-5, 1-5 275) at DeKalb (2-4, 1-4 275)
North-West Nodaway (0-6, 0-6 275) at Northwest Hughesville (2-3)
KANSAS
Maur Hill Prep-Mount Academy (4-1) at ACCHS (1-4)
Riverside (1-4) at Nemaha Central (3-2)
Atchison (3-2) at Louisburg (5-0)
Doniphan West (2-3) at Wetmore (1-4)
Jackson Heights (4-1) at Troy (3-2)
Related Content
- Missouri high school football enters Week 7, Kansas heads to Week 6
- Missouri high school football district standings heading into Week 5
- Missouri enters Week 5 of HS football, Kansas begins Week 4
- Area high school football teams ready for Week 6 in Missouri, Week 5 in Kansas
- High School football scores for Week 6 in Missouri, Week 5 in Kansas
- District playoffs draw closer as high school football enters Week 6 in Missouri
- Lopsided games highlight Missouri 8-man football in week 1
- Anderson Ford Team of the Week: Lafayette Football 9-11-2018
- Benton win on homecoming highlights week 4 in city football
- Anderson Ford Team of the Week: Savannah Football 9-18-2018