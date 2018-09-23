No. 4 Northwest falls to Central Oklahoma, 31-21

EDMOND, Okla. - Northwest football (3-1) couldn't get themselves going, falling down 28-3 at one point to drop the contest to Central Oklahoma (2-2), 31-21.
Quarterback for Central Oklahoma, Chandler Garrett for 274 yards, including four touchdowns. Many of those scores came on big plays.
“It’s been an achilles heel all season long,” Wright said on the Bearcat Radio Network after the game. “We’ve talked it and tried to address it and we just got bad with our eyes a couple times.”
It was the first time the Bearcats have fallen to UCO since 1992.
Northwest quarterback Braden Wright finished 25-of-52 passing for 241 yards and a touchdown. Wright also rushed for a team-high 43 yards and a score.
Lafayette alum, Cody Massey was one of the few bright spots on the Bearcats offense, finishing with five recetions and 64 yards.
Austen Eskew tallied two quarterback sacks and Jack Richards secured a team-high 10 tackles.
Northwest scored 18 points in the fourth quarter alone, but the 28-3 deficit was too much to over come.
“We practice it everyday to start fast,” Bane said on the Bearcat Radio Network. “We just got to get it across the board that we are going to dominate the man in front of us from the first snap of the ball, not later in the game when it is too late.”
Northwest returns homes1:30 p.m. next Saturday to face Emporia state.
