Northwest Football handles business against Emporia State

MARYVILLE, Mo. - Not even an hour weather delay could slow down the Bearcats on Saturday, grabbing the 41-0 victory over Emporia State.

A Bearcat squad with a bitter taste in their mouth had something to prove Saturday. A 31-21 upset loss to Central Oklahoma forced Northwest to hit the reset button.

It didn't take long for the 'Cats to assert their dominance. Forcing a three-and-out and driving down the field to score the opening points of the game via Braden Wright touchdown pass to Shawn Bane Jr.

The second quarter was when Northwest took over. Josh Caldwell picked up a fumble just outside the goal line to make it 14-0.

Then the fireworks happened.

Wright hit Jamie Taylor for an 80-yard strike to set Northwest up for a 21-0 lead.

The next score came on the play of the day. Wright handed it off to Brody McMahon who lateraled it back to Wright, the redshirt-freshman quarterback then unleashed a ball to Alec Tatum for a 72-yard touchdown pass. Making it 27-0, on their way to a rout of the Hornets.

Tatum was the offensive player of the game with 3 receptions, 105 yards receiving and a touchdown.

On the defensive side of the ball, Sam Roberts led the way with 7 total tackles with 2 sacks.

The Bearcat defense held Emporia to just 194 total yards of offense.

Northwest heads on the road for it's next match-up. Taking on undefeated Pittsburg State at 2 p.m.