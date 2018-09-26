Northwest Football ready to rebound against Emporia

MARYVILLE, Mo. - Northwest football has it's eyes set on the future following the 31-21 upset loss to Central Oklahoma last Saturday. The Bearcats fell to the Bronchos for the first time since Central Oklahoma entered the MIAA in 2012.

The game saw Northwest fall behind 28-3 at one point and couldn't climb back out of the hole, despite scoring 18 points in the fourth quarter.

This isn't quite the loss Northwest had in 2017 to Pittsburg State, Fort Hays State or Ashland, It comes to a non-traditional power in the MIAA.

"I hope our kids learn from this, I think they will," Northwest head coach Rich Wright said. "After talking to a lot of guys in the complex over the last couple of days, I think this one resonates a little bit and you know it's something that's I'm excited to get back out to practice. I'm excited to get going, I'm excited to play again."

Big plays seemed to be the Achilles heel coming into the match-up and it played the part in the game. Most of the Broncho scores came from big plays or after big plays. Including a 43 and 72-yard touchdown pass.

"At the end of the day, it's just, we have to do our job and make sure we are all on the same page," senior saftey Jack Richards said. "We haven't been doing that the past couple of weeks so we have to fix it this week at practice."

Before the 'Cats take the field this Saturday afternoon for Military Appreciation day against Emporia State, coach Wright says the Bearcats have to worry about the Bearcats.

"We need to not worry about who the heck we are playing, it really doesn't matter," Wright said. "We just need to get back to playing the way we know how to play. If we do that, everything else is going to take care of itself."