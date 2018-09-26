Northwest Volleyball off to hot start ahead of big weekend

MARYVILLE, Mo. - The Northwest volleyball team is off to a hot start on the season and in MIAA play with a 13-3 regular season record and 5-0 MIAA record.

What's even more impressive is in all 13 of it's wins, the Bearcats have only dropped a single set. Amassing a total of 44 set wins to 10 losses.

It is a great start but have seen something similar from the Northwest volleyball team. In 2016, the Bearcats started off 15-0 but fell off, finishing just 7-9 in their final 16. Including a loss in the opening round of the MIAA tournament to Central Missouri.

Head coach amy woerth believes this year's team has a different attitude with the success.

"I would say this team is more collectively hungry because we've learned from those lessons and we're continuing to build the program to be a championship program," Woerth said. "I just feel like that leadership is helping us in those times where maybe we didn't have so much depth leadership wise in the '16 team."

Northwest returns to the court this weekend with two games. At 6 p.m. Friday, the 'Cats host Fort Hays (6-11, 0-5) and then at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Northwest hosts no. 4 Nebraska Kearney (17-1, 4-1).