MARYVILLE, Missouri - The No. 4 Nebraska-Kearney Lopers grabbed a five-set win over Northwest Volleyball. The Lopers won by set scores of 23-25, 22-25, 25-21, 25-23, 15-11.
Bearcat sophomore Hallie Sidney recorded a career-high 27 kills. Her 27-kill performance tied for the eighth-best kill effort in school history.
Kearney used a balanced offensive attack with Julianne Jackson (13 kills) and Emma Benton (11 kills) to rally from the two-set deficit.
The Bearcats recorded a season highs in digs (114) and kills (71).
The loss snaps Northwest's nine-match winning streak. Kearney moves to 19-1 overall and 6-1 MIAA play. Northwest falls to 14-4 overall and 6-1 in MIAA action.
Northwest stays at home and play this Friday against Central Oklahoma and Saturday against Pittsburg State.
Related Content
- Northwest Volleyball unable to hold-off No. 4 Lopers
- Northwest Volleyball off to hot start ahead of big weekend
- Central wins city volleyball jamboree
- Peterson ready to lead Northwest athletic department
- Western falls to No. 5 Northwest Thursday
- Northwest Football ready to rebound against Emporia
- Northwest Football handles business against Emporia State
- New mental edge for Bearcat Volleyball
- Senior League Baseball Team Reps Northwest Missouri At Regional
- Northwest picked to finish 1st in MIAA, Griffons tabbed 9th