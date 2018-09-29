Clear

Northwest Volleyball unable to hold-off No. 4 Lopers

After getting up 2-0 on the No. 4 team in the country, Northwest Volleyball falls to Nebraska Kearney, 3-2 Saturday.

Posted: Sep. 29, 2018 10:07 PM
Posted By: Max Moore

MARYVILLE, Missouri - The No. 4 Nebraska-Kearney Lopers grabbed a five-set win over Northwest Volleyball. The Lopers won by set scores of 23-25, 22-25, 25-21, 25-23, 15-11.

Bearcat sophomore Hallie Sidney recorded a career-high 27 kills. Her 27-kill performance tied for the eighth-best kill effort in school history.

Kearney used a balanced offensive attack with Julianne Jackson (13 kills) and Emma Benton (11 kills) to rally from the two-set deficit.

The Bearcats recorded a season highs in digs (114) and kills (71).

The loss snaps Northwest's nine-match winning streak. Kearney moves to 19-1 overall and 6-1 MIAA play. Northwest falls to 14-4 overall and 6-1 in MIAA action.

Northwest stays at home and play this Friday against Central Oklahoma and Saturday against Pittsburg State.

Saturday was a day of change with very chilly temperatures during the first half of the day with 60s during the second half. A warm front that moved through will allow a big warm up to begin on Sunday.
