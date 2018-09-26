Northwest's Althoff named semi-finalist for William V. Campbell Trophy

IRVING, Tx. — The National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame (NFF) announce Northwest senior linebacker Ben Althoff as one of the 179 semifinalists for the 2018 William V. Campbell Trophy. The award recognizes the best football scholar-athlete in the nation.

Althoff has a 3.87 GPA with a double major in agronomy and agricultural business. He led the Bearcat defense in tackles in 2017 which ranked No. 1 in the nation in scoring defense, total defense and third-down conversion defense. Althoff is a captain on this year's team.

The NFF will announce 12-14 finalists on Oct. 31, and each of them will receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship as a member of the 60th NFF National Scholar-Athlete Class. The finalists will travel to New York City for the 61st NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 4. One member of the class will be declared as the winner of the 29th William V. Campbell Trophy and have his postgraduate scholarship increased to $25,000.

"The NFF would like to personally congratulate each of the nominees as well as their schools and coaches on their tremendous accomplishments, NFF President & CEO Steve Hatchell said in a press release. "We are extremely proud to highlight each semifinalist's achievements, showcasing their ability to balance academics and athletics at the highest level. The NFF Awards Committee will have an incredibly difficult task in selecting the finalists from this outstanding group of candidates."