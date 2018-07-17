Clear

Perez Makes Fifth Consecutive Start in MLB All Star Game

Royals' Salvador Perez makes his sixth consecutive appearance and fifth straight start in 2018 MLB All Star Game in Washington D.C.

Posted: Jul. 18, 2018 12:03 AM
Posted By: Max Moore

WASHINGTON D.C.- The Royals season so far hasn't earned a lot of praise. The lone bright spot has been the team's lone all star. 

Unfortunately for Perez, his only at-bats ended up in strike outs. One in the second inning at the hands of Max Scherzer and the other in the fifth, thanks to Aaron Nola.

The American League went on to win the All Star game in 10 innings, 8-6.

Some much needed rain across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Tuesday and it looks like we will see more rain and a few thunderstorms back in the forecast.
