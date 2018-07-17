Perez Makes Fifth Consecutive Start in MLB All Star Game

WASHINGTON D.C.- The Royals season so far hasn't earned a lot of praise. The lone bright spot has been the team's lone all star.

Royals catcher, Salvador Perez, makes his sixth consecutive appearance and fifth straight start in 2018 MLB All Star Game in Washington D.C.

Unfortunately for Perez, his only at-bats ended up in strike outs. One in the second inning at the hands of Max Scherzer and the other in the fifth, thanks to Aaron Nola.

The American League went on to win the All Star game in 10 innings, 8-6.