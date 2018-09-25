SJC Athletic Director Price resigns, Carlson to serve as interim

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— St. Joseph Christian Athletic Director John Price has resigned, according to the school district.
The district has named Nicki Carlson the interim athletic director.
Price was also the boys basketball coach and the district will begin its search for a new head coach in the near future.
