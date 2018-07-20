Senoir League Baseball Team Reps Northwest Missouri At Regional

RAVENWOOD, MO. - The Northwest Missouri All Stars head to Peru, Illinois for the Central Regional of Senior League Baseball. After dominating the state of Missouri previously, the team enters a pool of nine teams to determine the seeding for the Central Region championship.

Regionals run from July 21st to July 25th.

The winner of the region advances to the Senior League World Series in Easley, South Carolina. Senior League Baseball is the 14-16 year old age group of Little League Baseball.