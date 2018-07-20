Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Senoir League Baseball Team Reps Northwest Missouri At Regional

The Northwest Missouri All Stars head to Peru, Illinois for the Central Regional of Senior League Baseball

Posted: Jul. 20, 2018 9:34 PM
Updated: Jul. 20, 2018 9:35 PM
Posted By: Max Moore

RAVENWOOD, MO. - The Northwest Missouri All Stars head to Peru, Illinois for the Central Regional of Senior League Baseball. After dominating the state of Missouri previously, the team enters a pool of nine teams to determine the seeding for the Central Region championship.

Scroll for more content...

Regionals run from July 21st to July 25th.

The winner of the region advances to the Senior League World Series in Easley, South Carolina. Senior League Baseball is the 14-16 year old age group of Little League Baseball. 

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 74°
Maryville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 75°
Savannah
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 74°
Cameron
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 76°
Fairfax
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 76°
A fast moving disturbance is moving into northern Kansas and is giving us just a few clouds across the area. Temperatures on Friday were in the 80s and on Saturday we should see high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events