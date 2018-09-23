Stanberry highlights 8-man football with win over Pattonsburg; Mo 8-man, Ks 11-man scores

STANBERRY, Mo. - Stanberry came into tonights match-up with undefeated Pattonsburg, looking to make a statement. The Bulldogs did so with an 84-46 victory.
GRC:
St. Joe christian 38 - Albany 68.
King city 28 - Worth County 58.
Chilhowee 0 - North Andrew 62.
275:
South Holt/Nodaway Holt 82 - Dekalb 36.
Rock port 28 - East Atchison 44.
NW Nodaway 0 - Mound City 46.
North Shelby 42 - Platte Valley 2.
SW Livingston 62 - Stewartsville 14.
Kansas:
Christ Prep 20 - Troy 19.
Atchison 48 - Harmon 8.
Doniphan West 58 - Onaga 20.
A game tomorrow at noon over in Wathena. Riverside looking for its first win of the season hosting Maur Hill-Mount Academy out of Atchison.
