Stanberry highlights 8-man football with win over Pattonsburg; Mo 8-man, Ks 11-man scores

STANBERRY, Mo. - Stanberry came into tonights match-up with undefeated Pattonsburg, looking to make a statement. The Bulldogs did so with an 84-46 victory.

GRC:

St. Joe christian 38 - Albany 68.

King city 28 - Worth County 58.

Chilhowee 0 - North Andrew 62.

275:

South Holt/Nodaway Holt 82 - Dekalb 36.

Rock port 28 - East Atchison 44.

NW Nodaway 0 - Mound City 46.

North Shelby 42 - Platte Valley 2.

SW Livingston 62 - Stewartsville 14.

Kansas:

Christ Prep 20 - Troy 19.

Atchison 48 - Harmon 8.

Doniphan West 58 - Onaga 20.

A game tomorrow at noon over in Wathena. Riverside looking for its first win of the season hosting Maur Hill-Mount Academy out of Atchison.