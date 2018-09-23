Clear

Stanberry highlights 8-man football with win over Pattonsburg; Mo 8-man, Ks 11-man scores

Stanberry came into tonights match-up with undefeated Pattonsburg, looking to make a statement. The Bulldogs did so with an 84-46 victory.

Posted: Sep. 22, 2018 12:29 AM

STANBERRY, Mo. - Stanberry came into tonights match-up with undefeated Pattonsburg, looking to make a statement. The Bulldogs did so with an 84-46 victory.

GRC:

St. Joe christian 38 - Albany 68.

King city 28 - Worth County 58.

Chilhowee 0 - North Andrew 62.

275: 

South Holt/Nodaway Holt 82 - Dekalb 36.

Rock port 28 - East Atchison 44.

NW Nodaway 0 - Mound City 46.

North Shelby 42 - Platte Valley 2.

SW Livingston 62 - Stewartsville 14.

Kansas: 

Christ Prep 20 - Troy 19.

Atchison 48 - Harmon 8.

Doniphan West 58 - Onaga 20.

A game tomorrow at noon over in Wathena. Riverside looking for its first win of the season hosting Maur Hill-Mount Academy out of Atchison.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 60°
Maryville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 64°
Savannah
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 60°
Cameron
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 64°
Fairfax
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 63°
For tonight, skies will be mostly clear with lows in the mid to upper 50s. To start the new work week, partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures in the low 80s for Monday. Rain chances increase late Monday into Tuesday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events