Stanberry wins C1 D8 golf tournament

Stanberry wins Class 1 District 8 golf tournament.

Posted: Oct. 2, 2018 11:24 AM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— Here are the results from Monday's Class 1 District 8 golf tournament at St. Joseph Country Club. 

Team Results

1. Stanberry 409

2. Maryville 428

3. Tarkio 456

4. Lafayette 464

5. Bishop LeBlond 466

6. Worth County 494

7. Savannah 496

8. Benton 505

9. Rock Port 540

10. Maysville 543

11. East Buchanan 544

Player Results

1. Allison Marticke (Stanberry) +88 (Team Qualifier)

2. Laurelle A Wickersham (Maryville) +89 (Team Qualifier)

3. Allie Gage (Stanberry) +93 (Team Qualifier)

3. Emily Long (Maryville) +93 (Team Qualifier)

5. Chloe Bruns (Tarkio) +99

6. Caroline M Ruden (Lafayette) +100

7. Kaely Kirwan (Tarkio) +102

8. Grace Cook (Savannah) +103

9. Riley Vogler (Rock Port) +104

10. Gracie Lynn Walker (Bishop LeBlond) +109

11. Jacqueline Barnett (Tarkio) +112

11. Brianna Newman (Stanberry) +112 (Team Qualifier)

11. Jayde Linn Williams (Benton) +112

14. Jaida Marie Cox (Benton) +113

14. Jillian Nicole Withrow (Lafayette) +113

16. Reagan McChristy (Bishop LeBlond) +114

17. Kylee A Dougan (Maryville) +115 (Team Qualifier)

17. Zoe Matlack (Savannah) +115

17. Mary H McElvain (Worth County) +115

20. Marissa Ann Jensen (Stanberry) +116 (Team Qualifier)

21. Madison Jessen (East Buchanan) +117

22. Victoria Fender (Bishop LeBlond) +119

33. Hadley Mundorf (Maryville) +131

41. Hailey Stoll +139 (Stanberry)

