(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— Here are the results from Monday's Class 1 District 8 golf tournament at St. Joseph Country Club.
Team Results
1. Stanberry 409
2. Maryville 428
3. Tarkio 456
4. Lafayette 464
5. Bishop LeBlond 466
6. Worth County 494
7. Savannah 496
8. Benton 505
9. Rock Port 540
10. Maysville 543
11. East Buchanan 544
Player Results
1. Allison Marticke (Stanberry) +88 (Team Qualifier)
2. Laurelle A Wickersham (Maryville) +89 (Team Qualifier)
3. Allie Gage (Stanberry) +93 (Team Qualifier)
3. Emily Long (Maryville) +93 (Team Qualifier)
5. Chloe Bruns (Tarkio) +99
6. Caroline M Ruden (Lafayette) +100
7. Kaely Kirwan (Tarkio) +102
8. Grace Cook (Savannah) +103
9. Riley Vogler (Rock Port) +104
10. Gracie Lynn Walker (Bishop LeBlond) +109
11. Jacqueline Barnett (Tarkio) +112
11. Brianna Newman (Stanberry) +112 (Team Qualifier)
11. Jayde Linn Williams (Benton) +112
14. Jaida Marie Cox (Benton) +113
14. Jillian Nicole Withrow (Lafayette) +113
16. Reagan McChristy (Bishop LeBlond) +114
17. Kylee A Dougan (Maryville) +115 (Team Qualifier)
17. Zoe Matlack (Savannah) +115
17. Mary H McElvain (Worth County) +115
20. Marissa Ann Jensen (Stanberry) +116 (Team Qualifier)
21. Madison Jessen (East Buchanan) +117
22. Victoria Fender (Bishop LeBlond) +119
33. Hadley Mundorf (Maryville) +131
41. Hailey Stoll +139 (Stanberry)
Related Content
- Stanberry wins C1 D8 golf tournament
- Stanberry stays undefeated
- Stanberry highlights 8-man football with win over Pattonsburg; Mo 8-man, Ks 11-man scores
- Anderson Ford Team of the Week: Stanberry Bulldogs 9-25-2018
- Pigskin Preview: Stanberry eyes return to the top of 8-man football
- Women's Championship Golf In St. Joseph
- Special Olympics softball tournament brings athletes together
- Central wins city volleyball jamboree
- Sabetha handles Riverside in 55-0 win
- Lafayette grabs big MEC win over Leblond