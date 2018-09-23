Griffons stun No. 1 Central Missouri

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)—Streaks of unbelievable success and frustration totaling 114 games and 13 years came to an end Friday night on Craig Field at Spratt Memorial Stadium.

Sara Collins' header off a corner kick in the 31st minute gave Griffon Soccer (5-2) an historic upset victory over No. 1-ranked Central Missouri (6-1). Collins' first goal of the season lifted Missouri Western to a 1-0 win, its first-ever against the Jennies.

STREAKS ENDED

Central Missouri, the defending national champions, entered on a 32-game win streak with its last loss coming in the 2016 postseason

The Jennies had scored a goal in 58-straight games. Their last shutout loss came on Oct. 18, 2015 to Northeastern State

Missouri Western defeated Central Missouri for the first time in program history, snapping a streak of 24-straight losses to the Jennies.

Central Missouri was the only MIAA team remaining the soccer program had yet to defeat.

It was the first win over a No. 1-ranked team for any Missouri Western sport since men's basketball defeated No. 1 Missouri Southern, 75-67, on Dec. 7, 2011.

NOTABLES

The goal was Collins' first of the season.

Mackenzie O'Neill got the assist, her first of the season. It was O'Neill's first corner of the game after Madeline Cowell took the first five for Missouri Western.

True-freshman goalkeeper Anna Mayer earned her first-career, complete game shutout, saving eleven shots that included a win-saving diving poke in the 85th.

It was MWSU's fourth-straight win after starting the season 1-2.

Central Missouri took 24 shots in the game, 11 on goal.

Missouri Western took 16 shots, six on goal.

The Griffons had 10 corners to UCM's six.

The win is a non-conference win. The two teams will meet again for conference points in the regular season finale, Oct. 28 at Central Missouri

UP NEXT

The Griffons play their first true MIAA game this Sunday at noon when they host Lindenwood (3-3-1).

Lindenwood won 2-0 at Northwest Missouri Friday night.

Missouri Western defeated Lindenwood, 3-1 last Friday in St. Charles.